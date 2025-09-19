Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lessened by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.68 and its 200-day moving average is $209.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

