Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Reduced by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 550,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

