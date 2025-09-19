AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

