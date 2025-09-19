Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.48. Needham & Company LLC now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 1,063,506 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOLD. Wall Street Zen cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 0.55.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
