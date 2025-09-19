Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.96 on Friday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,910.36. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $290,750. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amplitude by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

