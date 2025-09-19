Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 320362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 143,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 47,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 1,513,748 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.44.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

