Analysts Issue Forecasts for Schlumberger Q3 Earnings

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

