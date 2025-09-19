Analysts Offer Predictions for Valaris FY2025 Earnings

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Valaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valaris’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Valaris’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Valaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of VAL opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Valaris had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valaris by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Valaris by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

