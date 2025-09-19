Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $93.88

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.8750.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMBA

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $716,894.64. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 61,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,577.42. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,169,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,635.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 610,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 88.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,020,000 after buying an additional 579,917 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $36,810,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ambarella by 894.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,361,000 after buying an additional 413,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.