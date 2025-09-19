Analysts Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target at $333.13

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.1333.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $296.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $274.25 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $899,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,407,849.06. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

