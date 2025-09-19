Analysts Set Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) PT at $46.00

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. Baird R W upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $116,577.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,423.12. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1,609.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 16,716.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 295.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.09 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.18%.The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

