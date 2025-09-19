Analysts Set TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TATT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter worth $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 470.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TATT opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $522.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.85 million.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

