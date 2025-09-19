Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target at $81.50

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th.

RARE opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $76,366.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,857.07. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,519 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after purchasing an additional 965,919 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,055,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

