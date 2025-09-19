Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $34.00

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on YELP

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,560.28. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $48,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,348.78. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,299. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Yelp by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,993 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,433 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of YELP opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Yelp has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.71 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.