Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $60.95

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.9474.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%.The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

