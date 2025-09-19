Analyzing Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Vita Coco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $180,000.00 N/A -$660,000.00 N/A N/A Vita Coco $516.01 million 4.32 $55.95 million $1.07 36.69

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Volatility and Risk

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vita Coco has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baristas Coffee and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vita Coco 0 3 5 0 2.63

Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $38.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Baristas Coffee’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baristas Coffee is more favorable than Vita Coco.

Profitability

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 11.50% 24.99% 17.84%

Summary

Vita Coco beats Baristas Coffee on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

