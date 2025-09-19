Analyzing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Fobi AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -49.44% -1,083.93% -43.09% Fobi AI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Fobi AI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $59.26 million 0.15 -$46.13 million ($1.30) -0.32 Fobi AI $1.51 million 0.00 -$9.44 million ($0.04) N/A

Fobi AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fobi AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Fobi AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Fobi AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fobi AI is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Fobi AI beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

