Analyzing Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Free Report) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Card Marketing Systems and Amazon.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Smart Card Marketing Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com $637.96 billion 3.87 $59.25 billion $6.56 35.25

Analyst Recommendations

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart Card Marketing Systems and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Card Marketing Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amazon.com 0 2 46 2 3.00

Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $263.30, indicating a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Amazon.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Card Marketing Systems and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 10.54% 23.84% 11.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Smart Card Marketing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Smart Card Marketing Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

(Get Free Report)

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. operates as a fintech and paytech solutions provider that offers ecommerce, cloud, and mobility applications to the global banking, telecom, and retail markets. The company provides business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital ID, blockchain, crypto issuing, NFT, e-KYC, digital workforce, events and media management, edtech, telemed, and transit-booking industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products in its stores; and programs that allow authors, independent publishers, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as advertising services through programs, such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, a membership program. The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale and products offered by third-party sellers. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, content creators, advertisers, and employees. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.