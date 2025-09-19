Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 602.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
