Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Position Lessened by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,347,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 420.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

