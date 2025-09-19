Apple Inc. $AAPL is Somerset Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 66,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.93.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

