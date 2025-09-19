Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Lessened by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 66,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.5%

AAPL stock opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

