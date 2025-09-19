Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Reduced by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 66,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.4% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 18,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Apple by 69.7% in the second quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Phillip Securities lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Apple Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $237.88 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

