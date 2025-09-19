Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives $6.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 132.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 923.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

