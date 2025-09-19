Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives $6.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.
Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.06.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
