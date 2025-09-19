Ardelyx, Inc. $ARDX Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,385 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARDX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $49,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $56,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $75,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ardelyx news, insider Eric Duane Foster sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $90,776.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,883.14. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,637.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 305,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,927.70. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,551 shares of company stock valued at $996,917 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The firm had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

About Ardelyx

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

