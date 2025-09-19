Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.38. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.03. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,091.61. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 491.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 109.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

