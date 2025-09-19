Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $244.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.3571.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective (up from $306.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $199.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $118.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.16.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $216.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

