ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ASML by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $927.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $757.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $733.35. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $938.68. The company has a market capitalization of $365.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

