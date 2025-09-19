Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $275.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astera Labs traded as high as $252.60 and last traded at $249.38. 5,674,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 4,960,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.79.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALAB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $17,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 518,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,945,534.48. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $47,605,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,525,545 shares in the company, valued at $939,453,160.90. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576,713 shares of company stock valued at $239,237,016. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 46,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

