Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVTX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avalo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

