Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in August

Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 95,200 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Avicanna Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of AVCNF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Avicanna has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.
Avicanna Company Profile
