B. Riley Has Negative Outlook for DHC Q2 Earnings

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.The company had revenue of $382.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.74 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 125,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 169.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

