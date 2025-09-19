Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2025

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDUGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $137.83, with a volume of 19827496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.79.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. Arete Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 143.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 80.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Baidu Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.