Baker Hughes Q3 EPS Forecast Lifted by Capital One Financial

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKR. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

BKR opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

