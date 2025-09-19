Balefire LLC Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 50,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 138,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NEE opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at $727,124.70. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

