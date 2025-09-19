Balefire LLC Acquires New Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $158.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.33.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

