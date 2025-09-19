Balefire LLC Acquires New Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE HIG opened at $131.50 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

