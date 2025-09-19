Balefire LLC Acquires Shares of 5,106 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,380,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,293,000 after acquiring an additional 697,494 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,672,000 after acquiring an additional 554,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,730,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,782,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,703,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,716,000 after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.10.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:CFG opened at $53.67 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

