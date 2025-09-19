Balefire LLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Balefire LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 41,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $226.76 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.67.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.