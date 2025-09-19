Balefire LLC Buys New Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Progressive by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $337,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,001.74. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,466,664.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,062 shares of company stock valued at $32,217,635 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Progressive Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
