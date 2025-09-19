Balefire LLC Buys New Shares in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Ingredion by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 205.1% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 423.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $124.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

