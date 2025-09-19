Balefire LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II $BLE

Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at $2,117,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLE opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

