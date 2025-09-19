Balefire LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Balefire LLC cut its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Viasat by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Viasat by 2,412.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viasat by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. Viasat Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Insider Activity

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,991. This represents a 33.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

