Balefire LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Balefire LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.4%

ADM opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

