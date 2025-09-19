Balefire LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Balefire LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.1%

PFG stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Profile



Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

