Balefire LLC Invests $204,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

