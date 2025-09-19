Balefire LLC Invests $212,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Balefire LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

