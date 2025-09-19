Balefire LLC Invests $221,000 in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5%
NYSE:NOC opened at $574.06 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $600.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.87.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.