Balefire LLC Invests $221,000 in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NOC opened at $574.06 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $600.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.87.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.