Balefire LLC Invests $221,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
