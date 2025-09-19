Balefire LLC Invests $221,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.