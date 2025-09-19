Balefire LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DGRO stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $68.09.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

